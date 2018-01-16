Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says his department is ready for the schooling year to begin on Wednesday‚ except for 33‚000 learners that still need to be placed.

Addressing the media in Johannesburg‚ Lesufi said the majority of the province’s school population comprised learners from grades two to seven and grade nine to 12.

“This is about 90% of our schooling population and which we know is coming to school and have been provided with school books and furniture. We believe that all has been done to ensure a smooth start to the first day at school‚ that learning and teaching starts without any hindrance‚” Lesufi said.

Lesufi said the only major challenge was the 33‚000 learners who needed to be placed in school.