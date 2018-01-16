South Africa

How a curious photographer joined the dots in the hunt for Siam Lee

16 January 2018 - 06:42 By Jeff Wicks
Siam Lee. The 20-year-old's burnt body was found in a sugarcane field in New Hanover in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands two days after she was first reported missing.
Siam Lee. The 20-year-old's burnt body was found in a sugarcane field in New Hanover in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands two days after she was first reported missing.
Image: Siam Lee via Facebook

If it were not for the intuition of a seasoned Tiso Blackstar photographer‚ the fate that had befallen Siam Lee might never have been known.

It was experienced lens woman Jackie Clausen’s curiosity that linked the discovery of a charred body in a sugar cane field in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands to that of Lee‚ some 132km away from where she had disappeared in Durban North two weeks ago.

The mysterious vanishing of the 20-year-old exposed a secret brothel in a posh Durban neighbourhood. The Crawford College matriculant was last seen outside a house‚ barefoot and in a summer dress. Initial appeals by her family described an "abduction" from the house by a spurned lover.

'What we found that day shocked me': Farmer who found Siam Lee's body

The farmer who discovered Siam Lee's burnt remains while on a fishing trip with his grandson last Saturday has described his shock at what he found ...
News
1 day ago

But TimesLIVE can now exclusively reveal how Clausen’s intuition – along with pure fate – helped police identify Lee’s body.

As appeals for information on Lee gained traction on social media platforms‚ Clausen had been assigned to cover a completely separate case: the bail application of murder accused farmer Philip Solomon in New Hanover.

On the fringes of the court case‚ she overheard the shop talk of two cops shooting the breeze about a grisly scene they had attended several days before.

Familiar with the search for Lee‚ Clausen listened intently‚ her interest piqued by a particular detail – the charred body they found in the field had a lip ring.

Murdered Siam Lee 'worked at suburban brothel with her mom'

Murder victim and mom performed ‘sensual massages’
News
2 days ago

Armed with this information‚ and with all of the notes already developed independently on the story‚ the Sunday Times approached the investigating officer.

Had it not been for this connection‚ Lee would likely not have been identified by her family in the days that followed. Since her body was discovered‚ her mother‚ Carmen Nans Lee‚ was questioned by police and released without charge.

Police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said that no arrests had been made.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Eight bodies found as 'North Korean' boat washes up in Japan World
  2. Threats aimed at Hoërskool Overvaal after legal victory South Africa
  3. Investigators probe cause of Jakarta stock exchange walkway collapse World
  4. FBI warned Kushner on Murdoch ex-wife: report World
  5. City of Joburg apologises for pool bungle South Africa

Latest Videos

Take a ride with Cape Town's R25-million Neighbourhood Safety Team
Siam Lee’s burnt body found in cane field

Related articles

  1. Police question relative of Siam Lee after body found South Africa
  2. Lip piercing central in identifying missing Durban woman Siam Lee South Africa
  3. Family confirms burnt body belongs to missing Durban woman Siam Lee South Africa
  4. Police investigate whether body found on Midlands farm is that of missing ... South Africa
X