He began his 10-year sentence after he was arrested in February 2013 for a cash-in-transit heist in Sasolburg. Although found not guilty‚ according to sources with knowledge of the case‚ he was imprisoned for the 1994 armed robbery. On his release in 2015‚ he rejoined the police in his former post in the covert crime intelligence section.

According to the SA Police Union [SAPU] president Mpho Kwinika‚ the policeman's reappointment could only have been sanctioned by the national police commissioner. At the time of the appointment‚ Phahlane would have been the man in charge.

IPID and police sources said it needed to be asked how someone with a criminal conviction could be allowed to join the SAPS.

TimesLIVE has learnt from IPID sources that Tuesday’s arrest was in connection with the policeman allegedly stealing over R500,000 from the Intelligence Unit’s secret slush fund. The fund is meant to be used for operations.

He is also‚ according to sources‚ being investigated for last year’s daring heist at OR Tambo International Airport‚ where over R200-million was stolen.

IPID documents show that the alleged theft of over R500,000 from the SAPS Secret Services Account Funds relates to the purchasing of blinds for two Pretoria safehouses. According to one of the documents‚ the theft occurred just months before the policeman was arrested for the Sasolburg heist.