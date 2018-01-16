The lawyer of alleged extortion syndicate boss Nafiz Modack says his client has heavily armed bodyguards because alleged Cape Town underworld boss Mark Lifman put out a R20-million hit on him.

The lawyer of alleged extortion syndicate boss Nafiz Modack says his client has heavily armed bodyguards because alleged Cape Town underworld boss Mark Lifman put out a R20-million hit on him.

Modack‚ with Colin Booysen‚ Ashley Fields‚ Jacques Cronje and Carl Lakay‚ has been charged with eight counts of extortion and a count of intimidation relating to a complaint made by the Grand Cafe in Green Point.

In a bizarre attempt to exonerate his client from wrongdoing‚ Edwin Grobler played a recording to the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday which he claimed would make the state’s case against his client “crumble”.

The recording was of Modack calling the complainant in the case‚ Grand Cafe manager Radley Dijkers. Modack could be heard asking Dijkers whether he and Booysen were extorting him or threatening him.

Dijkers replied: “No! No! That’s what I told Leon yesterday! There was no intimidation at all.”

Modack‚ who is alleged to be running a syndicate with Booysen which is implicated in the murder of at least five people and numerous other assaults and stabbings‚ could then be heard saying: “No‚ I just wanted to make sure because people are saying I threatened you and that kak.”

Just as Lifman was famously photographed wearing a Jacob Zuma T-shirt at an ANC rally in 2014‚ on Tuesday Modack swapped the Polo sweater he wore during previous proceedings for an ANC-branded navy blue jacket.