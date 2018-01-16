Right to education enshrined in Constitution: SAHRC

“Both the South African Schools Act (Act No. 84 of 1996) and the National Admission Policy for Ordinary Schools require schools to admit learners without unfair discrimination and further require the provisional enrolment of undocumented learners‚ whilst obliging schools to provide assistance in obtaining documentation‚” the SAHRC said.

The commission said it had had to frequently intervene in the past in instances where children were either refused admission‚ or expelled from school as a result of the lack of documentation.

“This included a recent and unlawful incident in a case in early 2017 when a school issued letters containing misinformation to parents of learners claiming that the South African Police Service (SAPS) would arrest undocumented learners found at the school. The SAHRC hopes that similar incidents do not occur during the admissions process in 2018.