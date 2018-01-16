South Africa

Right to education enshrined in Constitution: SAHRC

16 January 2018 - 17:33 By Penwell Dlamini
The SA Human Rights Commission said it had had to frequently intervene in the past in instances where children were either refused admission‚ or expelled from school as a result of the lack of documentation.
The SA Human Rights Commission said it had had to frequently intervene in the past in instances where children were either refused admission‚ or expelled from school as a result of the lack of documentation.
Image: iStock

The SA Human Rights Commission has sent a reminder to all schools and parents in the country that basic education is a right enshrined in the Constitution.

In an official statement released on Tuesday‚ the commission said schools had to be reminded that the right to a basic education was contained in section 29 of the Constitution‚ was compulsory‚ universal and immediately realisable. This meant it was guaranteed to all persons‚ regardless of nationality‚ status‚ or documentation.

Hoërskool Overvaal saga: Judge's five most scathing quotes

The judgment by the High court in Pretoria left the Gauteng department of education with egg on its face‚ with Judge Bill Prinsloo criticising the ...
News
2 hours ago

“Both the South African Schools Act (Act No. 84 of 1996) and the National Admission Policy for Ordinary Schools require schools to admit learners without unfair discrimination and further require the provisional enrolment of undocumented learners‚ whilst obliging schools to provide assistance in obtaining documentation‚” the SAHRC said.

The commission said it had had to frequently intervene in the past in instances where children were either refused admission‚ or expelled from school as a result of the lack of documentation.

“This included a recent and unlawful incident in a case in early 2017 when a school issued letters containing misinformation to parents of learners claiming that the South African Police Service (SAPS) would arrest undocumented learners found at the school. The SAHRC hopes that similar incidents do not occur during the admissions process in 2018.

Gauteng ready to begin school year: Lesufi

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says his department is ready for the schooling year to begin on Wednesday‚ except for 33‚000 learners that still ...
News
2 hours ago

“However‚ in the event that a learner is denied admission because of lack of documentation‚ such learner or his or her parents or guardian should immediately approach the Provincial Education Department or the SAHRC for assistance‚” the commission said.

- TimesLIVE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Threats aimed at Hoërskool Overvaal after legal victory

Hoërskool Overvaal’s legal victory in keeping out 55 Grade 8 English learners from the Afrikaans school in Vereeniging whipped up racial tensions in ...
News
9 hours ago

Education department loses Overvaal school admissions case

The Gauteng department of education's instruction to the Overvaal high school to admit 55 extra Grade Eight pupils has been set aside by the High ...
News
1 day ago

Black teachers return to Klipspruit West Secondary School amid uncertainty

The group of black teachers from the Klipspruit West Secondary School in Eldorado Park who were on the receiving end from protesters who wanted them ...
News
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. R50-billion: The price state capture crooks will have to pay South Africa
  2. Right to education enshrined in Constitution: SAHRC South Africa
  3. Accountability Lab launches Integrity Idol SA South Africa
  4. Unisa bestowed with Kgositsile's works South Africa
  5. Six-year-old girl survives spitting cobra bite South Africa

Latest Videos

5 great South Africans from a "shithole" country
5 great South Africans from a "shithole" country
X