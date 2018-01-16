South Africa

Several parts of Joburg hit by power outages

16 January 2018 - 20:08 By Timeslive
City Power appeals to customers to report all incidents of cable theft.
Image: ALON SKUY

City power said on Tuesday evening it was experiencing power outages in various parts of the City of Johannesburg due to cable theft and faulty circuit breakers.

“Our technicians are on site attending to all the power interruptions‚” the power utility said in a statement.

It said areas still without electricity were: Wilropark‚ Parktown‚ Lehae‚ Bassonia‚ Houghton‚ Killarney‚ Melrose‚ Inanda‚ Bramley East‚ Illovo‚ Waverley‚ Nasrec Showgrounds‚ Ormonde‚ Booysens Reserve‚ Aeroton‚ Roodekrans‚ Radiokop‚ Glenvista‚ Melrose North‚ Atholl‚ Mulbarton and Robertsham.

City Power added that as the supply might be restored at anytime‚ customers were urged to treat their electricity supply points as live at all times.

“City Power appeals to customers to report all incidents of cable theft to the Risk Control number 011-490-7911 or 011-490-7504 or at the nearest Police Station‚” the electricity provider said.

- TimesLIVE

