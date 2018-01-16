The SOS (Save Our SABC) Coalition and Media Monitoring Africa (MMA)‚ in a joint statement‚ have welcomed Chris Maroleng’s reported appointment as the new SABC COO “subject to final security vetting processes”.

“We wish Mr Maroleng all the best as he takes on the task of leading the turning around and rebuilding of South Africa’s public broadcaster.”

The Sunday World reported three senior managers had confirmed Maroleng was replacing Hlaudi Motsoeneng and would start next month.

Maroleng‚ who until now has been serving as group executive of corporate affairs at MTN‚ all but confirmed his appointment as the new chief operating officer of the public broadcaster on Twitter on Sunday.

Maroleng previously worked as an anchor on an e.tv current affairs programme where he famously said “Don’t touch me on my studio” during an on-air scuffle with former AWB general secretary André Visagie in 2010.