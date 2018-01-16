Hoërskool Overvaal’s legal victory in keeping out 55 Grade 8 English learners from the Afrikaans school in Vereeniging whipped up racial tensions in court on Monday‚ with black parents shouting “away with racism” after the ruling.

The angry black parents‚ in matching white tops‚ shouted in the direction of the white school governing body that they would burn or shut down the school on Wednesday.

The scathing judgment also did not go down well with Gauteng education MEC‚ Panyaza Lesufi‚ who openly labelled the school racist when he addressed the disgruntled parents in the gallery of courtroom 6E.

In the two-hour judgment‚ Judge Bill Prinsloo‚ found that the department had acted unlawfully and set aside the instruction by the department’s Sedibeng east district director that the school admit the 55 English learners.