In her career as a British journalist‚ Hopkins has attacked Muslims‚ called migrants "cockroaches" and left two media jobs after controversial statements.

The former talk show host has almost 900‚000 Twitter followers. She writes for Rebel Media‚ a conservative Canadian website‚ with mostly white writers‚ self-described as a "fearless source of news‚ opinion‚ and activism that you won't find anywhere else".

South African farmers last year protested against their lack of safety and farm killings on a day dubbed Black Monday. Hopkins tweeted afterwards she would travel to South Africa to expose "#plaasmoorde".

Hopkins believes farm murders and the brutality of the attacks are being ignored in South Africa‚ due to the race of the victims.