South Africa

Unisa bestowed with Kgositsile's works

16 January 2018 - 16:59 By Sipho Mabena
Prof Mandla Makhanya‚ Principal and Vice-Chancellor of Unisa‚ said Professor Keorapetse William Kgositsile's work was donated to the university at the request of his family.
Prof Mandla Makhanya‚ Principal and Vice-Chancellor of Unisa‚ said Professor Keorapetse William Kgositsile's work was donated to the university at the request of his family.
Image: ALON SKUY

The literary works of the late Poet Laureate and scholar Professor Keorapetse William Kgositsile‚ who was laid to rest in a special official funeral on Tuesday‚ have been donated to the University of South Africa.

Prof Mandla Makhanya‚ Principal and Vice-Chancellor of Unisa‚ on Tuesday said Kgositsile’s work was donated to the university at the request of his family.

He said the university was deeply honoured by this most generous gesture.

IN FULL | 'Art is an affirmation of life' Cyril Ramaphosa

When our Kgositsile penned‚ ‘My Name is Afrika’‚ we knew that neither exile nor death had the power to uproot his umbilical cord buried at the sacred ...
News
1 hour ago

"Prof Kgositsile’s works will add to the growing body of works of our past presidents‚ scholars and intellectuals who contributed to the struggle and attainment of our democracy‚ and will undoubtedly be used by present and future generations in such a manner that they will shape the growth and development of informed African scholarship‚" Makhanya said.

In making this generous gesture‚ he said‚ the Kgositsile family had demonstrated in a very tangible manner the esteem in which the university was held and the trust that was vested in the institution to make good on its commitment to be the African university shaping futures in the service of humanity.

Kgositsile‚ who died at the age of 79 on January 3‚ is an honorary doctorate recipient of the University of SA.

- TimesLIVE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

IN PICTURES | Funeral of poet and activist Keorapetse Kgositsile

South African poet and political activist Professor Keorapetse Kgositsile was celebrated at the Marks Park Sports grounds in Emmerentia, ...
News
4 hours ago

President declares special official funeral for Keorapetse Kgositsile

President Jacob Zuma has declared a special official funeral for the late political activist and poet Professor William Keorapetse Kgositsile who ...
Politics
9 days ago

People’s poet Keorapetse Kgositsile remembered

Politicians‚ poets‚ musicians‚ friends and family gathered in the Johannesburg city hall on Thursday for the state memorial service of renowned ...
News
5 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. R50-billion: The price state capture crooks will have to pay South Africa
  2. Right to education enshrined in Constitution: SAHRC South Africa
  3. Accountability Lab launches Integrity Idol SA South Africa
  4. Unisa bestowed with Kgositsile's works South Africa
  5. Six-year-old girl survives spitting cobra bite South Africa

Latest Videos

5 great South Africans from a "shithole" country
5 great South Africans from a "shithole" country
X