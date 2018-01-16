The literary works of the late Poet Laureate and scholar Professor Keorapetse William Kgositsile‚ who was laid to rest in a special official funeral on Tuesday‚ have been donated to the University of South Africa.

Prof Mandla Makhanya‚ Principal and Vice-Chancellor of Unisa‚ on Tuesday said Kgositsile’s work was donated to the university at the request of his family.

He said the university was deeply honoured by this most generous gesture.