WATCH | 5 great South Africans from a 'shithole' country
16 January 2018 - 16:10
On 12 January 2018, US President Donald Trump allegedly said he did not want immigrants from "shithole" countries like Haiti and countries from Africa. Here’s our response.
Here’s our response.
