South Africa

WATCH | 5 great South Africans from a 'shithole' country

16 January 2018 - 16:10 By Timeslive

On 12 January 2018, US President Donald Trump allegedly said he did not want immigrants from "shithole" countries like Haiti and countries from Africa. Here’s our response.

US President Donald Trump allegedly said he did not want immigrants from ‘shithole’ countries like Haiti and countries from Africa.

Here’s our response.

READ MORE:

We still respect you‚ US Embassy tells SA after Trump's 'shit hole' comment

America has stressed that it “deeply respects” South Africa and the rest of the continent‚ despite controversial comments attributed to President ...
News
10 hours ago

The Donald Trump show dazzles and shocks in first year

Donald Trump's first year in office has been a gripping spectacle of scandal, controversy and polarization that has utterly transformed the way ...
News
1 day ago

Trump: 'I'm not a racist'

President Donald Trump insisted Sunday that he was "not a racist," after his reported denunciation of immigration from "shithole" countries triggered ...
News
1 day ago

SA to summon US embassy official over Trump’s vulgar comment on Haiti‚ African countries

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation will on Monday summon the Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the United States of America ...
Politics
2 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. R50-billion: The price state capture crooks will have to pay South Africa
  2. Right to education enshrined in Constitution: SAHRC South Africa
  3. Accountability Lab launches Integrity Idol SA South Africa
  4. Unisa bestowed with Kgositsile's works South Africa
  5. Six-year-old girl survives spitting cobra bite South Africa

Latest Videos

5 great South Africans from a "shithole" country
5 great South Africans from a "shithole" country
X