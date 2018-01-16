South Africa

We still respect you‚ US Embassy tells SA after Trump's 'shit hole' comment

16 January 2018 - 07:26 By Matthew Savides
U.S. President Donald Trump. File photo.
U.S. President Donald Trump. File photo.
Image: Jonathan Ernst

America has stressed that it “deeply respects” South Africa and the rest of the continent‚ despite controversial comments attributed to President Donald Trump about African countries‚ officials said.

“The United States Embassy and the United States Charge d'Affaires responded to the concerns of South Africa by stating that ‘there has been no change in the United States’ dedication to our partners across the Continent’ and that ‘the United States deeply respects the people of Africa and the people of South Africa‚ and values its partnerships with them‚’” said Monyela.

He said US Embassy officials also responded to concerns about Trump’s comments by saying: “The United States deeply respects the people of Africa and the people of South Africa‚ and values its partnerships with them.” The statement echoes remarks made on the Embassy’s Twitter account on Friday.

“The US deeply respects the people of #Africa & values partnerships w/ them. There has been no change in our dedication to partners & friends across the Continent. We remain committed to working together to realize the promise of a more prosperous 21st century Africa‚” the Embassy tweeted.

Trump drew widespread criticism last week after he reportedly referred to African countries as “shit holes”.

