America has stressed that it “deeply respects” South Africa and the rest of the continent‚ despite controversial comments attributed to President Donald Trump about African countries‚ officials said.

“The United States Embassy and the United States Charge d'Affaires responded to the concerns of South Africa by stating that ‘there has been no change in the United States’ dedication to our partners across the Continent’ and that ‘the United States deeply respects the people of Africa and the people of South Africa‚ and values its partnerships with them‚’” said Monyela.