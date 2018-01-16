You may not have heard of ANC member of parliament Mapule Veronica Mafolo. And judging by her declaration of interests to parliament‚ neither have investment brokers.

“Nothing to disclose‚” was her response to every question in the public portion of parliament’s register of members’ interests for 2016.

Mafolo is in the spotlight after being arrested for allegedly stealing two calves in Schweizer-Reneke in the North West. She was released on a warning after appearing in court on Monday. Two co-accused were released on bail of R800 each.

The register of members’ interests for 2016 shows that she has no directorships‚ no shares or other financial interests‚ pensions and owns no land or property. She disclosed no benefits‚ sponsorships‚ travel or remuneration outside of parliament.