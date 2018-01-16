Wits workers threaten to strike over wage increase

Labour unions at Wits University have started mobilising for the institution’s total shutdown over a wage dispute.

Workers affiliated to the Academic Staff Association of Wits University (Asawu)‚ the Admin Library and Technical Staff Association (ALTSA)‚ the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and the National Health Education and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) are rejecting a proposed 6.8% salary increase.

Unions are demanding 8% and are planning to close the institution next week if Wits management does not meet their demand.

Nehawu Wits acting secretary Tumisho Madihlaba said the CCMA has granted Nehawu and ALTSA strike certificates and their members will conduct lunch-time pickets in preparation for the strike.

“Lunch pickets started on Monday and will continue throughout this week. About 100 members participated in the first picket. The number will increase as the week progresses. We are waiting for other unions to get their strike certificates but the big day is coming‚” Madihlaba said.