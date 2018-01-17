Twenty-eight children crammed into a 16-seater taxi were escorted to school by a traffic officer in Cape Town on Wednesday.

“The officer is escorting children to the school as their taxi is being impounded. So far this morning they are dealing with overloaded vehicles‚ unroadworthy vehicles‚ unlicensed drivers‚ drivers with outstanding warrants of arrest‚” said Smith.

One taxi driver was fined for operating a transport vehicle without the relevant documentation.

At Levana Primary School in Lavender Hill‚ Carmen Philander said an emotional goodbye as her son Uzair Fakier started his first day. The five-year-old was kicking and screaming and refused to let go of his mother.

Western Cape Education Minister Debbie Schafer was also at the school. She applauded the school for putting the necessary safety measures in place. Lavender Hill is situated on the Cape Flats‚ an area plagued by gang turf wars.

“I have only been to this particular school and judging by that I am very happy. The arrangements that have been put in place are excellent‚” she said.

“It is clear that the principal is a good leader and manager in his school. He has already got his value-driven learning on the classroom doors. Very good measures were put in place to ensure the safety of learners by controlling access to the school.”