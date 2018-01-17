The MEC said he had appealed to the school principal to ensure that 55 pupils are not intimidated by other learners because of the Hoërskool Overvaal debacle‚ adding that they should be integrated into existing classrooms and not have a separate classroom as this would divide the learners.

Riverside High School principal Mohlatlego Makgwatha said he welcomed the pupils with open hands.

"When this emergency arose‚ we looked at the space that we have and we started receiving parents this morning and their kids and‚ as you rightfully put it MEC‚ we did not want them to be viewed as if they are different. We all understand the background of the story so we integrated them into the classes‚" said Makgwatha.