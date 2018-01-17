South Africa

Alleged rock-thrower arrested on top of Durban bridge

17 January 2018 - 15:22 By Jeff Wicks
An alleged rock-thrower was arrested by vigilant civilians in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban, on Wednesday.
Image: Yusuf Abramjee via Twitter

A suspected rock-thrower was apprehended by vigilant citizens on the N2 near Amazimtoti‚ south of Durban‚ on Wednesday.

A picture of the man being subdued by his civilian captors was widely circulated on social media. It showed him pinned against a freeway yard marker under the feet of those who had “caught” him.

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee shared the picture on his Twitter timeline‚ with some social media users commending the apprehension. Others however slated the use of "excessive force" of the suspect by two men who had pinned him down.

The apprehension comes in the midst of a wave of rock-throwing attacks in Durban‚ one of which claimed the lives of siblings Amina and Abdhur Raheem late last year.

A source with knowledge of the Tuesday apprehension‚ who spoke to TimesLIVE on condition of anonymity‚ confirmed that a man was detained by members of the public.

“The man was spotted on the bridge and was suspected of being involved in rock-throwing. He was run down and subdued on the Almond Road Bridge‚ which runs over the N2 freeway‚” the source said.

It is understood that the man was taken to the Amanzimtoti police station.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele could not be reached for comment at the time of publishing.

The eThekwini Municipality has committed to identifying rock throwing hotspots and erect steel cages around bridges to prevent further instances.

