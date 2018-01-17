A picture of the man being subdued by his civilian captors was widely circulated on social media. It showed him pinned against a freeway yard marker under the feet of those who had “caught” him.

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee shared the picture on his Twitter timeline‚ with some social media users commending the apprehension. Others however slated the use of "excessive force" of the suspect by two men who had pinned him down.

The apprehension comes in the midst of a wave of rock-throwing attacks in Durban‚ one of which claimed the lives of siblings Amina and Abdhur Raheem late last year.