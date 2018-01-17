Tensions simmered on Wednesday outside Hoërskool Overvaal in Gauteng‚ which has been at the centre of a language row.

A parent was punched by an EFF protester on Wednesday morning after he made an offensive gesture towards a group of protesting red beret supporters‚ after dropping off his daughter for #backtoschool2018.

There is a heavy police and private security presence outside the school entrance after the EFF and a few ANC members arrived in numbers and started protesting against the Afrikaans school's language policy just meters from the gate. The police have created a barrier between the school gate and hundreds of protesters.

James van Heerden‚ the father of a Grade 8 pupil‚ said parents seeking to enrol their children at the school must look for alternative places that offered tuition in their preferred language.