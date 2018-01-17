DNA tests to unequivocally identify the charred remains of 20-year old Siam Lee from Durban will likely delay her funeral.

Lee’s relatives positively identified her remains last week‚ several days after her burnt body was found in a sugarcane field in New Hanover in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

The mysterious disappearance of the young woman exposed a secret brothel in a posh Durban neighbourhood. The Crawford College matriculant was last seen outside a house‚ barefoot and in a summer dress. Initial appeals by her family described an "abduction" from the house by a spurned lover.

Samples taken from the remains of her body‚ to be compared with those of her relatives‚ have to be tested at a police laboratory in Pretoria. Until these test results are returned‚ the state retains custody of the body which cannot be released to her family.