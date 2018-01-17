South Africa

Five more arrests in connection with torching of four houses in Limpopo

17 January 2018 - 16:00 By Peter Ramothwala
Police said the destruction of property was allegedly sparked by the death of an 18-year-old‚ Lesedi Malatji‚ who died in December last year.
Five more people were arrested on Tuesday night bringing to nine the number of people arrested so far for allegedly setting alight four houses of people accused of poisoning a young woman who died in Ntsoaneng village outside Burgersfort in Limpopo.

Police spokesman Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said five men aged between 23 and 51 were arrested during a police operation conducted on Tuesday night.

“On Sunday we initially arrested four people‚ including 55-year old father of the deceased. At the moment we have arrested nine people and all will be appearing in the Mecklenburg Magistrate’s Court soon‚” he said.

It is alleged that Malatji was poisoned by one of the victims whose houses were burnt.

“Four families have since been displaced from their homes at the village. Seventeen members from three of the four families that have displaced have been temporarily accommodated at the local police station.

“The suspects will appear in court on charges of public violence and arson‚” he said.

Mojapelo said more arrests were expected.

Police said tension had been brewing in the area where some villagers had been accused of practicing witchcraft.

The residents went on the rampage and started pursuing the Maepa family.

The same community members later mobilised and went on to torch four houses of people they accused of practicing witchcraft in the village. The three houses that were burned belong to the Maepa‚ Mampuru and Mojele families.

- SowetanLIVE

