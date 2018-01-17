Former Johannesburg Housing MMC arrested for fraud and corruption

ANC councillor and former Johannesburg MMC of Housing Dan Bovu and an alleged accomplice handed themselves over to the police after being accused of trying to illegally sell a city-owned property stand‚ Mayor Herman Mashaba said.

The pair allegedly tried to illegally sell a property stand owned by the City of Johannesburg in Vlakfontein in 2006.

“The pair handed themselves over to the police in Lenasia this morning‚” Mashaba said in a statement on Wednesday.

Bovu was MMC for Housing under the previous administration. He is currently an ANC Councillor and Regional Deputy Secretary General in the city. He was a ward councillor when he allegedly tried to sell the property stand.