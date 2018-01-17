Government restricts groundwater use in parts of the Cape

Government has imposed restrictions on the extraction of groundwater in parts of the drought-stricken Western Cape.

Business Day reported on Wednesday that Department of Water and Sanitation acting director-general Lindiwe Lusenga had published the restrictions in the government gazette.

“Taking water from groundwater resources for domestic and industrial water use is curtailed by 45% in the Berg-Olifants and Breede-Gouritz water management areas,” wrote Lusenga.

"Taking water from groundwater resources for agricultural water use is curtailed by 60% in the Berg-Olifants and Breede-Gouritz water management areas."