South Africa

Government restricts groundwater use in parts of the Cape

17 January 2018 - 13:00 By TimesLive
Cape Town's primary catchment area, the Theewaterskloof dam, as seen through the lens of a drone.
Cape Town's primary catchment area, the Theewaterskloof dam, as seen through the lens of a drone.
Image: Ray de Vries

Government has imposed restrictions on the extraction of groundwater in parts of the drought-stricken Western Cape.

Business Day reported on Wednesday that Department of Water and Sanitation acting director-general Lindiwe Lusenga had published the restrictions in the government gazette.

“Taking water from groundwater resources for domestic and industrial water use is curtailed by 45% in the Berg-Olifants and Breede-Gouritz water management areas,” wrote Lusenga.

"Taking water from groundwater resources for agricultural water use is curtailed by 60% in the Berg-Olifants and Breede-Gouritz water management areas."

Pupils take drinking water to school in Cape Town

Pupils will start the year bringing their own bottled drinking water to at least one high school that is taking drastic steps to mitigate the effects ...
News
23 hours ago

With dire warnings about a looming “day zero” when most taps run dry in the city of Cape Town, now estimated to happen on April 21, residents have resorted to recycling their water, collecting rain water and using underground sources of water.

City authorities have “strongly discouraged” well point and borehole owners from using groundwater top up swimming pools and water gardens. 

READ MORE

April 21 is Cape Town's new 'day zero'

“Day zero” for Cape Town‚ when most taps run dry‚ has moved forward by a day to Saturday April 21.
News
22 hours ago

Useful water-saving tool? Or has Cape Town gone dotty?

Big Brother is watching‚ and now you can too thanks to a controversial City of Cape Town online water consumption map.
News
1 day ago

Dam project sped up to tackle Cape Town water crisis

Plans to increase water supply to the Voëlvlei Dam, scheduled to come on stream in 2024, have been fast-tracked to 2019 to help with Cape Town’s ...
News
5 days ago

Cape hospitals drill for water as drought bites

Hospitals in the Western Cape face disaster if the taps run dry - a prospect that is looming for the first half of 2018. Now‚ in a bid to stave off ...
News
2 months ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. How South Africans used the web to fight back against Trump's 'shithole' comment World
  2. But what do the children want‚ the Centre for Child Law asks as violence erupts ... South Africa
  3. 'Minister for loneliness' to tackle UK's hidden epidemic World
  4. Sasco‚ Nehawu shut down Unisa South Africa
  5. DNA tests delay Siam Lee's funeral South Africa

Latest Videos

Protesters shot outside Hoërskool Overvaal
Unisa’s Durban campus disrupted by strike
X