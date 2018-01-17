Freedom seemed tantalisingly close on Wednesday for the five men accused of running Cape Town’s biggest extortion racket - then it was snatched away.

The men's lawyers hammered the state for the absence of the investigating officer from court for a second time.

Colonel Charl Kinnear was expected to be cross-examined by a crack bench of lawyers who are fighting to get Nafiz Modack‚ Colin Booysen‚ Ashley Fields‚ Jacques Cronje and Carl Lakay out on bail since their arrest more than a month ago.

State prosecutor Esna Erasmus told Cape Town Magistrate’s Court that Kinnear experienced chest pains on his way to court on Wednesday and was taken to hospital to be examined.

Senior advocate Dirk Uys‚ representing Modack‚ demanded his client’s release so that he could “conduct his affairs”.

“What we are dealing with is a man’s liberty‚ his ability to earn a living‚ his most fundamental of human rights‚” said Uys. It appeared that when there was “difficulty in the state’s case someone falls ill”.