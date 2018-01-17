A man‚ believed to be in his 30s‚ was stabbed to death in a parking lot in Randfontein west of Johannesburg‚ paramedics said.

“ER24 paramedics‚ along with the SAPS‚ arrived on the scene to find the body of a man lying in the parking lot.

“Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a serious stab wound to his chest and showed no signs of life.

“Unfortunately‚ nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead‚” said ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring.

“The exact details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations‚” he added.

- TimesLIVE