Somewhere in Johannesburg‚ a teacher painstakingly types out every single worksheet for each child in his class‚ making no use of a photocopy machine.

That teacher is Amton Mbangeni of the Johannesburg School for Blind‚ Low Vision and Multiple Disability in Auckland Park. This is his daily routine.

“When I have to do comprehensions‚ I have to rewrite them for those who use Braille so that when the other is reading their textbook‚ others can follow in Braille‚” said Mbangeni.

His classroom comprises some visually impaired children and some who may have full vision but sustained various burn injuries.

“My role is to adapt the syllabus for the blind kids and teach them how to write it in Braille. I teach from Grade R to Grade 7. The main curriculum for any other school is what I try to adapt for them‚” he said.

Mbangeni has been at this school since 2011.

One of the difficulties of working in a school for children who have special needs is the lack of resources.

“The machine to make copies for Braille is very expensive. It is too expensive‚” he told TimesLIVE.

Mbangeni’s qualification would allow him to teach in a mainstream school but he chose to specialise in teaching visually impaired children. He has no disabilities himself‚ neither does any of his children or relatives have a disability. This is his passion.