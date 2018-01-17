Motata did not consider himself drunk when he crashed into wall

Motata allegedly said at the scene: 'Yes‚ but you know all of you‚ let me tell you‚ most of us this is our world‚ it is not the world of the boers. Even if they can have big bodies‚ South Africa is ours."

Motata told the tribunal he did not consider himself drunk on the evening of the accident in question.

Motata explained that he spoke those words in Setswana to the traffic officers at the scene and he did not consider the word "boer" to be racist at all.

Motata explained that he crashed into Baird's wall as he was doing a three-point-turn move as the road he was driving into was closed.

"There was a car coming. I may have put too much on the accelerator to give way to the car while I was reversing‚" Motata.

Motata said he met the tenant of the house‚ and indicated he wanted to fix the damage. However the tenant indicated that it was better to wait for Baird who did not live far away.