Police go local with resources to confront rampant crime

Police are set to re-direct resources and capacity from a national to local policing level in a move that will see the installation of regional commissioners to confront crime where it occurs.

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole said the existing cluster commissioners will report to the new regional commissioners as part of his turn-around vision.

“We use the existing resources but we shift them‚ take them where the crime is‚ and we have also adopted the principle of understanding crime takes place on the ground and not at the strategic level‚” he said in Pretoria on Wednesday.