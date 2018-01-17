South Africa

Police go local with resources to confront rampant crime

17 January 2018 - 18:56 By Sipho Mabena
Minister of Police Mr Fikile Mbalula with the National Police Commissioner General Khehla John Sitole.
Minister of Police Mr Fikile Mbalula with the National Police Commissioner General Khehla John Sitole.
Image: GCIS

Police are set to re-direct resources and capacity from a national to local policing level in a move that will see the installation of regional commissioners to confront crime where it occurs.

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole said the existing cluster commissioners will report to the new regional commissioners as part of his turn-around vision.

“We use the existing resources but we shift them‚ take them where the crime is‚ and we have also adopted the principle of understanding crime takes place on the ground and not at the strategic level‚” he said in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Two new deputy national police commissioners appointed

New national commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) General Khehla Sitole has announced the appointment of two deputy national ...
News
1 month ago

Sitole said more than just bringing the capacity and resources to the people‚ “regionalisation” also meant bringing authority and experience closer to the people because criminals were experienced and strategic.

He said with this turn-around strategy anchored on resources‚ capacity and experience at local level policing would be equal to the tough task of tackling rampant crime.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said crime did not happen at the police headquarters in Pretoria‚ where the most senior police officers were‚ but at a local level.

“We need that experience on the ground. They ought to be added to the capacity we already have on the ground‚” the minister said.

He said the regionalisation would start in Gauteng province‚ where he said “criminality is cooked‚ fashioned and redistributed to the country”.

It took 22 years to give SAPS top job to a career cop

Lt-General Khehla Sitole is first career policeman to be named South African Police Service national commissioner since General George Fivaz was ...
News
1 month ago

Mbalula said the strengthening of local policing areas would then be rolled out throughout the country‚ saying by April regionalisation would be in KwaZulu-Natal.

He said regionalisation would mean responding quicker and better than provincial structures‚ which he said would still exist as a constitutional requirement but that responsive regional commissioners with adequate resources would now assist them in their work.

"The goal is to reduce violent crime sharply by targeting known high crime geographical areas. Our people are under siege from violent criminals‚ greedy public and private sector officials. We must unleash the might of state power onto them all‚" the minister said.

- TimesLIVE

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Police go local with resources to confront rampant crime South Africa
  2. When Bronwen Jones couldn’t find a suitable school for her adopted blind ... South Africa
  3. Expect explosives in state capture probe: Mbalula South Africa
  4. BREAKING: Gauteng head of mental health Manamela resigns South Africa
  5. Basson wins challenge on professors deciding his sentence for misconduct South Africa

Latest Videos

Cuteness overload: Day one at big school for first graders
Protesters shot outside Hoërskool Overvaal
X