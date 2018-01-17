Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has declared his department ready for business when schools open on Wednesday.

But Lesufi has also highlighted some schools that might not have a good start to the year.

Among the schools was Klipsruit West High‚ where the school governing body and the community‚ which is mostly coloured‚ does not want the appointment of a black principal.

Lesufi said that‚ following the disruption of schooling activities last year‚ the province had prepared a file for Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga for her to decide whether the principal was lawfully appointed.

Lesufi said Motshekga was convinced that the right principal was appointed after all the processes were followed. He said he was going to meet the community on Thursday to communicate Motshekga’s finding. Lesufi said the school achieved a paltry 53% pass rate for matric.

Lesufi also cited Noordgesig Primary School‚ where the community was refusing to accept the principal‚ who was appropriately appointed. The principal‚ who is black‚ was recommended by the school governing body.

Lesufi was also going to meet parents of Bryneven Primary School‚ where parents protested last year to call for the removal of the principal.

“Parents allege the principal is involved in corruption‚” Lesufi said.

Lesufi planned to meet the parents to share with them the results of its investigation into the principal and the school governing body.

However‚ Lesufi warned he would not tolerate any disruption of school activities on Wednesday.

-TimesLIVE