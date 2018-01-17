South Africa

Potential hot spots in Gauteng as schools reopen

17 January 2018 - 07:13 By Ernest Mabuza
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi
Image: Vathiswa Ruselo/Sowetan

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has declared his department ready for business when schools open on Wednesday.

But Lesufi has also highlighted some schools that might not have a good start to the year.

Among the schools was Klipsruit West High‚ where the school governing body and the community‚ which is mostly coloured‚ does not want the appointment of a black principal.

Lesufi said that‚ following the disruption of schooling activities last year‚ the province had prepared a file for Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga for her to decide whether the principal was lawfully appointed.

Lesufi said Motshekga was convinced that the right principal was appointed after all the processes were followed. He said he was going to meet the community on Thursday to communicate Motshekga’s finding. Lesufi said the school achieved a paltry 53% pass rate for matric.

Lesufi also cited Noordgesig Primary School‚ where the community was refusing to accept the principal‚ who was appropriately appointed. The principal‚ who is black‚ was recommended by the school governing body.

Lesufi was also going to meet parents of Bryneven Primary School‚ where parents protested last year to call for the removal of the principal.

“Parents allege the principal is involved in corruption‚” Lesufi said.

Lesufi planned to meet the parents to share with them the results of its investigation into the principal and the school governing body.

However‚ Lesufi warned he would not tolerate any disruption of school activities on Wednesday.

-TimesLIVE

Right to education enshrined in Constitution: SAHRC

The SA Human Rights Commission has sent a reminder to all schools and parents in the country that basic education is a right enshrined in the ...
News
14 hours ago

Gauteng ready to begin school year: Lesufi

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says his department is ready for the schooling year to begin on Wednesday‚ except for 33‚000 learners that still ...
News
16 hours ago

Hoërskool Overvaal saga: Judge's five most scathing quotes

The judgment by the High court in Pretoria left the Gauteng department of education with egg on its face‚ with Judge Bill Prinsloo criticising the ...
News
16 hours ago

Gauteng department of education hauled over coals

The High court in Pretoria on Monday hauled the Gauteng department of education over the coals for unlawfully instructing the Afrikaans-medium ...
News
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. At least 33 human skulls found in western Mexico, official says World
  2. US withholds $65 million from UN agency for Palestinians World
  3. Trump still indistinguishable from business one year on World
  4. World's biggest flooded cave found in Mexico, explorers say Sci-Tech
  5. Potential hot spots in Gauteng as schools reopen South Africa

Latest Videos

5 great South Africans from a "shithole" country
5 great South Africans from a "shithole" country
X