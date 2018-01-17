Prospective Unisa students storm Durban campus
17 January 2018 - 11:00
Prospective Unisa students stormed the Durban campus on Wednesday morning.
A group of about 100 students forced down a section of palisade fencing‚ and threw stones and bottles at security guards.
Ethekwini Metro police face-off with protesting Unisa students in Durban @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/WT9KSM5Xc1— Jeff Wicks (@wicks_jeff) January 17, 2018
They had earlier gone toe to toe with Ethekwini Metro Police officers after they blocked roads outside the campus and stoned passing cars.
It is understood that the protest stems from delays in registration‚ caused by an internal university strike.
#Unisa students, irate over delays in registration, storm the gates of the Durban campus @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/TRXSZkdxgV— Jeff Wicks (@wicks_jeff) January 17, 2018
