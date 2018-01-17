South Africa

Prospective Unisa students storm Durban campus

17 January 2018 - 11:00 By Jeff Wicks
A group of prospective Unisa students forced down a section of palisade fencing‚ and threw stones and bottles at security guards on Wednesday morning.
Image: Jeff Wick

Prospective Unisa students stormed the Durban campus on Wednesday morning.

A group of about 100 students forced down a section of palisade fencing‚ and threw stones and bottles at security guards.

They had earlier gone toe to toe with Ethekwini Metro Police officers after they blocked roads outside the campus and stoned passing cars.

It is understood that the protest stems from delays in registration‚ caused by an internal university strike.

