Pupils hurt in Durban taxi crash

17 January 2018 - 08:39 By Jeff Wicks
The cause of the crash‚ which saw the minibus roll outside the King Shaka High School‚ was unknown.
Image: Rescue Care

A minibus taxi carrying pupils to their first day of school in Umlazi in Durban overturned on Wednesday morning.

Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said that paramedics had rushed to the scene on Sibusiso Mdakane Road in the township’s E Section.

“Multiple people‚ including young children‚ have been injured when the taxi crashed‚” he said.

“Our paramedics are on the scene and are busy stabilising the injured‚” he added.

Jamieson said the cause of the crash‚ which saw the minibus roll outside the King Shaka High School‚ was unknown.

This a developing story.

