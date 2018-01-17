South Africa

Uber and out for fired drivers in labour court fight

17 January 2018 - 13:02 By Dave Chambers
Handing down judgment on Friday‚ Van Niekerk was critical of the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union‚ which failed to distinguish between Uber SA and the parent‚ Uber BV.
Handing down judgment on Friday‚ Van Niekerk was critical of the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union‚ which failed to distinguish between Uber SA and the parent‚ Uber BV.
Image: TOBY MELVILLE / REUTERS

A judge has told eight fired Uber drivers to navigate back to square one in their unfair dismissal case.

Uber South Africa appealed to the Labour Court in Cape Town after the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration ruled that the Cape Town drivers were its employees.

Judge Andre van Niekerk agreed with Uber SA that commissioner Winnie Everett got it wrong. But he did not rule whether the drivers were employed — either by Uber’s Netherlands-based international parent or the owners of the cars they drove — because he said he was not asked to do so.

Handing down judgment on Friday‚ Van Niekerk was critical of the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union‚ which failed to distinguish between Uber SA and the parent‚ Uber BV.

“While it might appear to the drivers that this application ultimately turns on a technicality‚ it is a technicality which ... is of some significance and of which their representatives were fully aware‚” he said.

The drivers‚ led by Tshepo Morekure‚ were dismissed by being deactivated on the Uber app. Everett’s ruling that they were employees of Uber SA opened the door for an unfair dismissal claim at the CCMA — but it has now been slammed by Van Niekerk.

Uber SA argued that they were independent contractors to Uber BV‚ but the drivers argued in their affidavit that “Uber” was all they needed to say. “The affidavit is characterised by polemic rather than fact‚” said Van Niekerk.

The question of whether they worked for Uber BV or were independent contractors “is a matter that remains for another day”‚ he said.

READ MORE

Robbers target ride-sharing taxi companies in KZN

Uber and Taxify drivers should be on their guard against hijackers posing as potential clients‚ KwaZulu-Natal police have warned.
News
7 days ago

Uber investor departs venture firm amid harassment claims

Silicon Valley investor Shervin Pishevar, known for his early bet on Uber Technologies Inc, said on Thursday that he would sever ties with his ...
News
1 month ago

Uber a lifeline for the jobless

The arrival of app taxi company Uber has created a financial boon for thousands of people in South Africa.
News
1 month ago

Inside Uber's financial boom for SA

The arrival of app-based taxi company Uber has created a financial boom for thousands of people in South Africa.
Business
1 month ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. How South Africans used the web to fight back against Trump's 'shithole' comment World
  2. But what do the children want‚ the Centre for Child Law asks as violence erupts ... South Africa
  3. 'Minister for loneliness' to tackle UK's hidden epidemic World
  4. Sasco‚ Nehawu shut down Unisa South Africa
  5. DNA tests delay Siam Lee's funeral South Africa

Latest Videos

Protesters shot outside Hoërskool Overvaal
Unisa’s Durban campus disrupted by strike
X