Umhlanga nightspot manager shot

The manager of a popular Durban nightspot is fighting for his life in hospital after he was shot in the neck in Umhlanga.

The man had been leaving work in the busy Palm Boulevard precinct when he was shot by one of three men on Tuesday night.

Marshall Security spokesman Kyle van Reenen said shortly after 9pm security officials received word of the shooting.

“Reports from the scene indicate that as a business owner was leaving his workplace‚ he was approached by three men. One of the men drew a firearm and fired a shot‚ striking the man in the neck‚ before fleeing the scene‚” he said.

Netcare911 spokesman Paul Herbst said the man was quickly stabilised at the scene and transported to a nearby hospital. He said the man had been stabilised overnight but remained in a critical condition.