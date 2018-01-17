WATCH | Police fire stun grenades outside Hoërskool Overvaal

Police have fired stun grenades to break up a clash with EFF protesters outside Hoërskool Overvaal in Gauteng.

EFF supporters gathered at the Afrikaans school on Wednesday morning to protest its language policy.

The school has been at the centre of a language row after the Gauteng education department instructed it to accept 55 English-speaking pupils.

The High Court in Pretoria on Monday ruled that the department had acted unlawfully by trying override the school's language policy.

Racial tensions flared up after the ruling. Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi vowed to fight the judgment.