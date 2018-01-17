South Africa

WATCH | Police fire stun grenades outside Hoërskool Overvaal

17 January 2018 - 12:19 By Timeslive

Police have fired stun grenades to break up a clash with EFF protesters outside Hoërskool Overvaal in Gauteng.

EFF supporters gathered at the Afrikaans school on Wednesday morning to protest its language policy.

The school has been at the centre of a language row after the Gauteng education department instructed it to accept 55 English-speaking pupils.

The High Court in Pretoria on Monday ruled that the department had acted unlawfully by trying override the school's language policy.

Racial tensions flared up after the ruling. Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi vowed to fight the judgment.

READ MORE:

Clashes break out at Hoërskool Overvaal

Tensions simmered on Wednesday outside Hoërskool Overvaal in Gauteng‚ which has been at the centre of a language row.
News
5 hours ago

WATCH | Parent punched in EFF scuffle at Hoërskool Overvaal

A parent was punched in a scuffle involving protesting members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) outside Hoërskool Overvaal in Vereeniging early ...
News
5 hours ago

Panyaza Lesufi says his life is at risk

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Tuesday acknowledged that his life was at risk but said he was not scared.
Politics
21 hours ago

Hoërskool Overvaal saga: Judge's five most scathing quotes

The judgment by the High court in Pretoria left the Gauteng department of education with egg on its face‚ with Judge Bill Prinsloo criticising the ...
News
22 hours ago
