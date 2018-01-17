South Africa

You burn it down‚ tough luck - Lesufi to school protesters

17 January 2018 - 09:34 By Timeslive
Panyaza Lesufi. File photo
Panyaza Lesufi. File photo
Image: VATHISWA RUSELO

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Wednesday bluntly told protesters: "You burn down or vandalise the school‚ we will not return to fix or rebuild it".

He added that parents who may be angry with their councillor‚ should not interfere with the schooling in their area.

Potential hot spots in Gauteng as schools reopen

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has declared his department ready for business when schools open on Wednesday.
News
4 hours ago

Panyaza Lesufi says his life is at risk

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Tuesday acknowledged that his life was at risk but said he was not scared.
Politics
18 hours ago

The MEC was speaking at the opening of the new Everest primary school‚ which is part of the provincial mega-school infrastructure programme and replaces an old dilapidated asbestos school in the Westbury area.

Lesufi pledged that the department will continue building a new school every month till 2019. This is the 42nd school to be built‚ the department said.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. US Navy commanders face negligent homicide charges over collisions World
  2. Westbury township gets school to rival rich suburbs South Africa
  3. Prospective Unisa students storm Durban campus South Africa
  4. No-fishing zones can save SA's endangered penguins‚ say boffins Sci-Tech
  5. In Central African Republic, militia violence leaves villages devastated Africa

Latest Videos

First day of school at Hoërskool Overvaal rocked by protest
5 great South Africans from a "shithole" country

Related articles

  1. Gauteng ready to begin school year: Lesufi South Africa
  2. 33‚000 learners in Gauteng still to be placed: Lesufi South Africa
X