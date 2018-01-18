ANC, EFF members to appear in court after Hoërskool Overvaal fracas

The eleven people who were arrested during protests outside Hoërskool Overvaal will appear in the Vereeniging magistrate's court on Thursday morning.

The EFF and the ANC on Wednesday staged a joint protest outside the school following a court ruling that the Afrikaans-medium school did not have to admit 55 English-speaking grade eight pupils, despite the Gauteng education department’s instructing it to do so.

Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said, "The eleven are in custody and will appear in court today [on Thursday]."

Police fired rubber bullets and stun grenades to disperse protesters after they refused to vacate the premises.

At least two protesters were injured during the fracas. A man was hit behind the ear while a woman suffered injuries to her right arm and back.

