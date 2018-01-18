South Africa

CAW really? George is running out of numberplates

18 January 2018 - 14:30 By Dave Chambers
The rapid population growth in recent years has meant more vehicles were being registered in George than numbers going back into the pool‚ which has led to the need for a new licence mark.
Image: Western Cape Government

The booming southern Cape Town of George is running out of CAW numberplates‚ with CAG waiting in the wings to come to the rescue.

George Municipality director of protection services Steven Erasmus said on Thursday: “Rapid population growth in recent years has meant more vehicles were being registered in George than numbers going back into the pool‚ which has led to the need for a new licence mark.”

Adding CAG to the licensing system would make almost 100 000 additional numbers available‚ he said. But CAW would not die.

Erasmus said the licensing system would automatically allocate CAG numbers when CAW variants were no longer available.

CAG’s debut date was not known‚ because it was affected by factors including vehicles being written off‚ stolen‚ sold‚ or moving to an area with a different registration number.

The CAG registration was formerly allocated to Barkly West in the Northern Cape‚ which now uses NC plates.

