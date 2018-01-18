De Lille told a news conference: “We can no longer ask people to stop wasting water. We must force them.”

Households that use up to 6‚000 litres of water a month‚ currently paying R28.44‚ will see their bill rise to R145.98.

For those who use up to10‚500 litres‚ the bill will rise from R109.50 to R390.82.

Then it gets ugly. Households that use up to 20‚000 litres will see their bill rise from R361.06 to R1‚536.25; up to 35‚000 litres‚ bills will rise from R1‚050.04 to R6‚939.57; and up to 50‚000 litres‚ bills will rise from R2‚888.81 to R20‚619.57.

Said De Lille: “I will personally fight to ensue that the proposed punitive tariff exempts those (households) who are using less than 6‚000 litres per month.

“On the punitive tariff‚ provision will be made for households larger than four people to ensure that they are not unfairly penalised.