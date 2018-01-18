A documentary maker has gone to court to stop a sacred vhaVenda custom from being broadcast on television in a format that depicts African people as backward.

David Phume‚ the owner of Penthouse Media‚ filmed the custom of Musangwe‚ or bare-knuckle fist fighting‚ showing how a fighter who had been knocked unconscious was revived using Venda traditional methods in 2013.

In it‚ a traditional healer explains how he revived the fighter by reaching into his trouser front where he massaged his abdomen. Another man holds the injured fighter and a third pours water from a jug of water onto his head and face.

Comedy Central’s Tosh.O show allegedly broadcast the clip last year without his permission.

But it did not end there. The Tosh.O show‚ according to Phume‚ then made a racist attack on the Venda community and its customs and traditions in particular‚ and black Africans in general.

The sound from the original clip was muted and a presenter‚ in a “video breakdown”‚ analysed the footage and questioned the actions of the traditional healer.