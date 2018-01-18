The sister of a Life Esidimeni victim is worried that the resignation of suspended Gauteng health department director of mental health‚ Makgabo Manamela‚ would get her off the hook.

Christine Nxumalo‚ whose sister Virginia Machpelah died in the tragedy‚ spoke to TimesLIVE in the wake of Manamela stepping down. In total‚ 143 mentally ill people lost their lives.

"It's convenient [and] the timing is suspect. It seems discussed and planned‚" Nxumalo said.

"Resigning is not taking accountability. Manamela and [former head of department] Barney Selebano keep their benefits and life goes on."

Selebano resigned on Tuesday.