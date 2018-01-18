South Africa

EXCLUSIVE | Siam Lee's mother tells of heartache

18 January 2018 - 09:33 By Jeff Wicks
Siam Lee with her mother Carmen Nans Lee.
Image: SUPPLIED

Siam Lee's mother has told of her heartache as police arrested a man they believe is linked to her abduction and murder two weeks ago.

Carmen Nans Lee said that she had been numbed by her loss‚ having imagined what her daughter suffered in her final hours.

Siam Lee went missing on January 4 this year. Her body was found two days later in a secluded cane field. Police are searching for suspects.

The mysterious vanishing of the 20-year-old exposed a secret brothel in a posh Durban neighbourhood. The Crawford College matriculant was last seen outside a house‚ barefoot and in a summer dress. Initial appeals by her family described an "abduction" from the house by a spurned lover.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Thursday‚ Lee said she was heartbroken.

