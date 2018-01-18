Hostage situation at Gauteng government offices

Security guards took Gauteng government officials hostage on Thursday morning over an apparent pay dispute.

Employees of security firm VPS stormed human settlement department offices in the Johannesburg CBD‚ preventing anyone from getting in or out. They claim the department owes their employer millions of Rand‚ which has resulted in them not getting paid.

The company provides security at hostels and RDP housing developments.

Police have been called to the scene as the workers protested inside the reception area at the department's offices on Pixley ka Isaka Seme (formerly Sauer) Street.

VPS management was in negotiation with human settlement leadership. The hostage situation has lasted for for about three hours.