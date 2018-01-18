Gauteng's former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu recently returned to South Africa from London‚ where she is studying.

Mahlangu is expected to testify at the Esidimeni arbitration hearings on Monday.

The scandal happened under her watch and led to 143 deaths of mentally ill patients who had been moved into dodgy NGOs.

TimesLIVE has established that Mahlangu is back in the country.

Mahlangu's lawyer‚ Angelo Christophorou‚ had guaranteed she would testify and leave her course at the Global Banking School. He said last year that she was not "evading her responsibilities and has at all material times tendered to attend the arbitration".

Former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke said in October 2017 that he would not end the arbitration hearings until Mahlangu and other project leaders had testified.