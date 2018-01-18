The bail applications of eight suspects accused of murdering a couple from Mooinooi in North West started in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The charges of the six men and two women include kidnapping‚ rape‚ house break-in‚ murder and robbery with aggravated circumstances. According to the Criminal Procedure Act‚ the suspects in a sexual assault case may not be identified until they have pleaded.

Joey and Anisha van Niekerk‚ a married same sex couple‚ disappeared from their smallholding outside Mooinooi on December 10 last year. It was on the eve of a funeral of Joey’s father‚ which they were set to attend in Pretoria. They never arrived. Their burnt-out car was found on December 16 in the Magaliesburg area. DNA tests are being conducted on bones discovered in bushes to establish if it is the two women's remains.

The eight suspects are accused of keeping the couple in a container on one of the accused’s property and torturing them before they were murdered.