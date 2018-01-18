The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has achieved just more than half of what it set out to deliver in the last six months.

According to the city’s latest report card‚ not only did the metro achieve 59% of its overall targets‚ it also received a qualified audit from the auditor-general for the 2016-17 financial year.

Metro bosses admitted on Wednesday that the performance as detailed in its mid-term report was not good enough.

The report gauged its performance on 62 areas of delivery ranging from water and electricity infrastructure to how it managed its finances.

While the AG’s report has not been made public yet‚ a note contained in the metro’s report said the qualified audit was due to irregular expenditure‚ concerns around its property and equipment as well as transactions.

In a text message on Wednesday‚ mayor Athol Trollip said he was not entirely happy with the city’s performance‚ especially with regard to water and electricity losses.

The municipality’s report showed that the metro lost 45% of its water supply in the five months to November.

