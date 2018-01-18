Retired police crime statistics expert Dr Chris de Kock has detailed how he was accosted and hijacked at gunpoint‚ metres from his Pretoria home‚ in November.

“They came around the corner and hijacked me in the middle of the street‚” he told TimesLIVE in Pretoria on Thursday.

De Kock‚ who headed the SA Police Service’s Crime Information Analysis Centre (CIAC) for almost two decades before retiring in April 2013‚ said the traumatic incident happened in broad day light‚ at around 1pm.

He said his attackers were in the middle of a house robbery in his neighbourhood when they were cornered by private security guards who were chasing after them and they were looking for a getaway car.

De Kock said the assailants‚ who he said were being pursued by at least 10 private security vehicles‚ first hijacked a delivery truck but the vehicle was not as fast as they wanted because it was heavily loaded.