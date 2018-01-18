Six suspects have been arrested at the Mamelodi vehicle testing station in Tshwane for alleged fraud and corruption.

The suspects – three females and three males – were nabbed on Thursday when members of the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s National Anti-Corruption Unit‚ the South African Police Organised Crime Unit and the Gauteng Traffic Police Compliance Unit raided the privately owned Mamelodi Testing Station.

The RTMC said that four more suspects‚ including the station’s management representative‚ were still being sought to answer to allegations that they facilitated the fraudulent issuing of vehicle roadworthiness certificates for vehicles that were not physically presented to the station for examination.

Other allegations against the suspects were that they unlawfully used the identity document of one individual to generate numerous roadworthy certificates.

“The concerned individual‚ who is known to the investigators‚ had apparently given permission for his identity document to be used in connection with these transactions‚” the RTMC said.

It said the suspects were expected to appear in court soon to face charges of fraud and corruption.

“The Mamelodi Testing Station is the fourth station since December to be raided on allegations fraud and corruption relation to irregular issuing of roadworthy certificates. A total of 15 suspects have been arrested at these centres which are stationed in Clayville‚ Temba and Sebokeng.

“Un-roadworthy vehicles pose a major risk on the roads. The RTMC has prioritised fraud and corruption at these centres in ongoing efforts to improved safety on the roads and reduce crashes‚ injuries and fatalities.”

- TimesLIVE