Stellenbosch University gives second chance to prospective students

18 January 2018 - 07:33 By Petru Saal
Stellenbosch University. File photo.
Image: ERHARDT THIEL

Stellenbosch University offers 100 students a second chance to get accepted into university.

Students who fail to meet the entry requirements can apply for the year-long maths and science programme offered by the university to better their marks for these two subjects for university admission.

The programme is aimed at those students who come from disadvantaged areas and have passed Grade 12.

Students will also have an opportunity to take on additional subjects like accounting and introduction to economics.

Since the programme started in 2011‚ dozens have completed the programme. Last year’s group of students collectively passed with eight distinctions in maths and 23 in physical science.

During last month’s graduation ceremony‚ 50 were former SciMathUs students. The degrees they graduated with ranged from Business Science to Law.

Programme manager Nokwanda Siyengo said the course teaches students that there are different methods to learning.

"We instil skills that can help students in life-long learning and success. Most students who have written Grade 12 and didn't obtain good marks tend to think it is the end of their academic road‚ yet there is a chance to expand one's opportunity to access university via the SciMathUs programme."

SciMathUs students get a real feel of university life as they can apply to live on campus and subsequently form part of the student community.

Applications close on January 28.

