South Africa

Suspect arrested over Siam Lee murder

18 January 2018 - 07:05 By Jeff Wicks
Siam Lee went missing on January 4 this year. Her body was found two days later in a secluded cane field.
Siam Lee went missing on January 4 this year. Her body was found two days later in a secluded cane field.
Image: via Facebook

Durban police have arrested a man in connection with the abduction and murder of Siam Lee.

Police spokesman Thulani Zwane confirmed that an arrest had been made in Hillcrest‚ on Wednesday night.

Lee’s relatives positively identified her remains last week‚ several days after her burnt body was found in a sugarcane field in New Hanover in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

Siam Lee went missing on January 4 this year. Her body was found two days later in a secluded cane field. Police are searching for suspects.

The mysterious disappearance of the 20-year-old woman exposed a secret brothel in a posh Durban neighbourhood.

She had last been seen outside a house‚ barefoot and in a summer dress. Initial appeals by her family described an "abduction" from the house by a spurned lover.

This is a developing story.

DNA tests delay Siam Lee's funeral

DNA tests to unequivocally identify the charred remains of 20-year old Siam Lee from Durban will likely delay her funeral.
News
19 hours ago

How a curious photographer joined the dots in the hunt for Siam Lee

If it were not for the intuition of a seasoned Tiso Blackstar photographer‚ the fate that had befallen Siam Lee might never have been known.
News
2 days ago

'What we found that day shocked me': Farmer who found Siam Lee's body

The farmer who discovered Siam Lee's burnt remains while on a fishing trip with his grandson last Saturday has described his shock at what he found ...
News
3 days ago

Murdered Siam Lee 'worked at suburban brothel with her mom'

Murder victim and mom performed ‘sensual massages’
News
4 days ago

Police question relative of Siam Lee after body found

Remains of 20-year-old identified by mother
News
5 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Metrorail train derails in Cape Town South Africa
  2. California couple who held 13 children captive due in court World
  3. With solar water, trees grow into a sturdy business in Western Kenya Sci-Tech
  4. Turkey says could act in Syria unless US withdraws support for Kurdish force World
  5. Snowstorm, deep freeze leaves 4 dead in US South World

Latest Videos

Cuteness overload: Day one at big school for first graders
Protesters shot outside Hoërskool Overvaal
X