Two men who were allegedly looting a home in Witbank in Mpumalanga found themselves in a jam when the garage door they had entered through was locked while they were still inside‚ the SA Community Crime Watch group said.

"SACCW were alerted today via social media of home owners requesting urgent assistance after they stumbled across a house break-in in progress on the Jackaroo Plots AH R555‚" said spokesperson Maureen Scheepers.

"The homeowner arrived at the premises and noticed that the garage door was open slightly and on further inspection saw that the lock was damaged. He heard movement inside the garage and immediately closed the door‚ securing the suspects inside."