South Africa

Cape Town transport chief suspended by council

19 January 2018 - 13:54 By Aphiwe Deklerk
Melissa Whitehead is at the centre of three investigations which could leave her jobless‚ facing criminal charges and having to repay misspent millions.
Melissa Whitehead is at the centre of three investigations which could leave her jobless‚ facing criminal charges and having to repay misspent millions.
Image: African Cities via YouTube

Cape Town’s transport commissioner was suspended by the city council on Friday pending a disciplinary hearing.

Melissa Whitehead is at the centre of three investigations which could leave her jobless‚ facing criminal charges and having to repay misspent millions.

Whitehead‚ 52‚ faces a slew of allegations of misconduct‚ and she is also at the centre of mayor Patricia de Lille’s fight to save her job. De Lille is under investigation for allegedly covering up claims of wrongdoing by Whitehead.

Top official suspended in Cape Town – report

A top city official implicated in alleged tender irregularities was placed on precautionary suspension by the Cape Town city council on Friday.
Politics
4 hours ago

Whitehead‚ head of the council transport and urban development authority‚ submitted reasons a week ago why she should not be suspended after the City of Cape Town agreed she and city manager Achmat Ebrahim must face disciplinary action. Ebrahim opted to resign.

A report by attorneys Bowman Gilfillan said there were “allegations ... of a serious nature” against the two managers. A presiding officer and a prosecutor with wide-ranging powers will be appointed by the council audit committee for their disciplinary hearings.

The prosecutor will also probe a claim by Ebrahim that De Lille ordered him to cover up allegations of misconduct against Whitehead. The prosecutor’s findings on De Lille will be reported to Speaker Dirk Smit‚ who will consider them in terms of disciplinary procedures for councillors.

The council has also appointed Bowman Gilfillan to investigate allegations against Whitehead levelled by ANC councillor Bheki Hadebe‚ who claimed in November that she was involved in unfairly advantaging a Chinese company‚ BYD‚ to secure a tender for electric MyCiTi buses.

Hadebe told the transport and urban development committee that council officials met BYD representatives in China and in Whitehead’s boardroom before the tender was advertised. He also claimed the company wrote the specifications for the tender.

The fresh Bowman Gilfillan probe will also examine allegations against Whitehead levelled by Mike Evans‚ a partner at law firm Webber Wentzel.

Evans claims to have sufficient evidence to criminally charge Whitehead and to hold her personally responsible for misspent money.

He blew the whistle on the transport chief in a November WhatsApp message to her political boss‚ mayoral committee member Brett Herron.

The message said: “I’m concerned that you could suffer damage if you and your colleagues do not initiate very soon a full inquiry into MW‚ probably with a suspension.

“Things are starting to emerge and you and your colleagues run the risk of being dragged down with her if you do not act.

“The Sunday Times has gathered evidence against her which may run on Sunday. I have far more evidence of the fruitless and wasteful expenditure for which she’s been responsible running into literally millions of rand and for which she should be personally and criminally responsible. I am happy to present that to an inquiry."

The third investigation involving Whitehead involves the theft of up to R43-million from the MyCiTi service. Auditors PwC pointed out weaknesses in financial controls in the MyCiTi fare system in a December 2014 report to Whitehead‚ and at least 22 cashiers have since been fired.

Steps to halt the thefts were implemented as recently as December 1‚ when a new cash reconciliation system was introduced.

PwC has been investigating the scale of the thefts but has struggled because of anomalies in data. The council resolved on Friday that the firm’s reports must be tabled at its next meeting‚ which is scheduled for January 31.

READ MORE

Cape Town transport boss gave jobs to her holiday companions

Cape Town’s transport commissioner appointed a married couple with whom she was friends to jobs in her department.
News
10 days ago

Wheels coming off for Cape Town's embattled transport chief

Cape Town’s transport commissioner is at the centre of three investigations which could leave her jobless‚ facing criminal charges and having to ...
Politics
11 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Captain KGB' and his dramatic movie-script life South Africa
  2. Captain ‘KGB’ had R50m budget for ANC Mangaung conference South Africa
  3. Get those buckets ready. Rain is forecast for the Cape! South Africa
  4. Motata's rant not racist but vulgar‚ tribunal hears South Africa
  5. Listeria strain found in Johannesburg food outlet South Africa

Latest Videos

What we know so far: Cape Town’s nightclub security racket turf war and ...
Hoërskool Overvaal Day 2: Protesters throw petrol bomb at police car
X